Mumbai: Chembur builder booked for violating noise pollution norms

The Mumbai Police have booked Mahavir Developers from Chembur under Section 115 of the Bombay Police Act for carrying out construction work after 10 pm in violation of noise pollution norms, reports from Times of India stated.

After receiving multiple complaints about the noise pollution and traffic jams arising from the construction works, the CP Sanjay Pandey issued strict guidelines to the infrastructure companies.

According to the guidelines, some of the major steps taken were to follow the orders issued by the Bombay High Court (HC) to carry out construction work from 6 am to 10 pm, sound cutters to be installed at the construction sites by March 31. Putting up a Display Board of timing and permissible noise level to be set up by month-end. Piling work with sound is to be done only between 10 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays and not on Sundays.

Neither should they be given uniforms similar to traffic cops, read one of the provisions. The guidelines further said that the work should be carried out as per given timings, lighting arrangements during night should not trouble people and barricading should be removed as soon as the project is finished.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 02:51 PM IST