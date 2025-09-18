 Uttar Pradesh’s First CSR Special Kits For Flood Victims Distributed In Lakhimpur Kheri
Uttar Pradesh's First CSR Special Kits For Flood Victims Distributed In Lakhimpur Kheri

In Lakhimpur Kheri, the Yogi government has set a remarkable example of public participation in disaster relief. Guided by the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the district administration, under District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal, has launched a unique initiative to support flood-affected families.

Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal distributes CSR special kits to flood-hit families in Lakhimpur Kheri | X - @DurgaShaktiIAS

As part of this effort, 5,000 CSR special kits are being distributed, in addition to government financial assistance, compensation, and regular relief kits.

CSR Special Kits for Families

Prepared at a cost of Rs 45 lakh with the support of the corporate sector, entrepreneurs, and voluntary organizations, these kits mark Kheri as the first district in Uttar Pradesh to provide CSR special kits to flood victims.

Each kit, worth approximately Rs 900, contains essential items such as a mosquito net, umbrella, battery-operated flashlight, sanitary pads, and a 2-liter hot water thermos. Similar CSR special kits were also distributed last year during floods, under CM Yogi’s guidance.

Targeted Distribution in Flood-Hit Areas

District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal highlighted that CM Yogi Adityanath always stands firmly with the people in times of crisis—not only ensuring all possible assistance to victims but also personally visiting them to share their pain and offer reassurance.

She emphasized that, following this compassionate approach, the administration has identified needy individuals—including destitute women, persons with disabilities, and elderly citizens above 70 years—in all five flood-affected tehsils to ensure fair and targeted distribution.

Also Watch:

article-image

On-Ground Distribution Drive

On Thursday, District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal, along with MLA Yogesh Verma, distributed CSR special kits to affected families in Sadar tehsil. She further informed that similar distributions are being carried out in Nighasan, Dhaurahra, Gola Gokarnanath, and Palia tehsils. At present, 5,000 kits are being distributed, and additional kits will be prepared if required to meet further needs.

