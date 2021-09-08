Uttar Pradesh’s defence corridor to have small arm units along with tanks and missiles

Lucknow: The defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh would have manufacturing units for small arms also besides drones, tanks and missiles. The corridor in UP stretched from Jhansi in Bundelkhand region to Lucknow, Kanpur and Aligarh has proposals from the small arm manufacturers also.

According to the officials of UP Industrial and Express Ways Authority (UPIEDA), the nodal agency for defence corridor, two companies have been investing Rs 215 crore on the units to manufacture assault rifles and carbine cartridges. Both these units would come up in the Jhansi node of corridor. Delta Combat Systems Limited (Delta) and Very Win Defence Private Limited have submitted proposals for setting up units in UP’s defence corridor. The state government has allotted land to both these companies. Besides land has been allotted to DRDO for Brahmos missile units in Lucknow and Aligarh node of defence corridor.

Officials informed that Delta has been investing Rs 150 crore on the unit that would manufacture cartridges for assault, carbine, INSAS and sniper rifles in Jhansi for the army. The UPIEDA has allotted 15 hectares of land to it. In Jhansi, another unit is likely to come up that would manufacture polymer frames of pistols and other security equipment.

It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister Modi had announced setting up a defence corridor in UP during the investor’s meet held in Lucknow in the year 2018. After this, the state government had identified land in Lucknow, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra and Aligarh for this corridor. During the defence expo held in Lucknow several domestic and overseas companies had signed MOU worth Rs 50000 crores for setting up units in defence corridor.

According to officials, a maximum of 29 MOUs have been signed for Aligarh node in the defence corridor. Besides 11 companies have sought land in Lucknow, six in Jhansi, eight in Kanpur node for their units. UPIEDA has so far allotted 55.40 hectares of land to 19 companies in Aligarh node, which would invest Rs 1245.75 crores.

