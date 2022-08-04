Uttar Pradesh: Youths throng for Agnipath Scheme of army recruitment, 4.5 lakh applied so far

Lucknow: Despite state-wide protest against Agnipath, the new recruitment system of the army, a large number of youths from Uttar Pradesh have got themselves registered for it. More than 4.5 lakh youths have registered in the Agnipath scheme in the first phase that was carried at three recruitment centers in UP. There are six army recruitment centers in UP and registration for Agnipath scheme was opened at Bareilly, Meerut and Agra. The registration at the remaining three centers would begin from September 5.

According to the office of central command of army in Lucknow 452402 registrations have been made at three recruitment centers in UP. The registration at Meerut and Agra was closed on Wednesday while on July 30 for Bareilly center. There has been huge response from the youths at these centers.

The army command officials informed that next process of recruitment for those who have registered themselves would begin from August 19. The recruitment at six UP centers would continue till December 6. At the three recruitment centers in UP where registration has been completed a maximum of 175218 youths enrolled themselves in Agra. In Bareilly 113041 and Meerut 164143 youths have been registered under the Agnipath scheme.

It may be mentioned that the violent protest against the new army recruitment scheme Agnipath had thrown life out of gear in many UP cities in June this year. Incidentally, the maximum registration for Agnipath scheme has been witnessed in cities like Meerut and Agra where the protest was intense.

