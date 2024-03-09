Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt To Gift Free Gas Cylinders To Underprivileged Women For Holi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

In a bid to make the festival of colours, Holi, especially memorable for underprivileged women and their families across the state, the Yogi government is set to distribute free gas cylinders.

This initiative aims to directly benefit around 1.75 crore individuals. Notably, this follows a similar benevolent gesture during Diwali, where the Yogi government provided free cylinders to women.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the Yogi government has decided to allocate two free cylinders per year. The first cylinder was distributed during Diwali, and the second will be provided during Holi. For the financial year 2023-24, a budget of Rs 2312 crore has been earmarked to provide two free cylinder refills to approximately 1.75 crore beneficiaries under the scheme in the state.

Over 1.31 Crore Cylinders Delivered

In the initial phase of the scheme, cylinder refills were distributed to a total of 80.30 lakh beneficiaries from November 1, 2023, to February 15, 2024. In the subsequent phase, approximately 50.87 lakh beneficiaries received cylinder refills from January 1, 2024, till date.

This brings the total number of cylinder refills distributed under the scheme to 131.17 lakh (over 1.31 crore). During the launch of the scheme on November 10, 2023, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expedited the process by simultaneously transferring subsidy amounts to the accounts of lakhs of Ujjwala beneficiaries.