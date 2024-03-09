UP: BSP To Go Alone In Lok Sabha Elections, Announces Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati | PTI

Amidst mounting speculation, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has reaffirmed the party's decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently, dispelling any notions of forming alliances with other political entities.

Speculations regarding the BSP's potential alignment with the opposition INDIA Alliance had been circulating, fueled by remarks from Congress leaders advocating for the inclusion of BSP within the opposition bloc.

However, Mayawati's recent statement on social media has put an end to these rumors.

In her social media post on Saturday, Mayawati asserted the BSP's readiness to contest the elections on its own strength and preparations, across the nation.

She condemned the spread of baseless rumours about potential electoral alliances or the formation of a third front, urging the media to uphold its credibility by refraining from disseminating such mischievous reports and cautioning the public to remain vigilant.

Mayawati highlighted the attempts to mislead the public in Uttar Pradesh, a state where the BSP holds significant influence. She stated that opponents are resorting to spreading misleading rumours daily, attempting to undermine the party's decision to contest the elections independently. Nevertheless, she affirmed that the BSP's resolve remains unwavering, emphasizing the party's commitment to the interests of the Bahujan community.

The BSP president has consistently maintained her stance against forming alliances for the Lok Sabha elections, signaling the party's determination to pursue its political agenda autonomously.

With Mayawati's resolute declaration, the political landscape ahead of the elections gains clarity, with the BSP charting its own course in the electoral arena.