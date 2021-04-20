Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt slams Arvind Kejriwal for deliberately leaving thousands of migrant labourers at state borders

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government for deliberately leaving hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers at the Uttar Pradesh borders before imposing lockdown in Delhi.
The Cabinet minister Dr Siddharth Nath Singh said that the Kejriwal government has not learnt any lessons from the chaos it had created last year during outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic followed by lockdown.
“It was a deliberate attempt to drop migrant labourers at Uttar Pradesh borders to shift responsibilities. It was a result of imposing unplanned lockdown to cover up failure of his government,” slammed Dr Singh.
A last year like situation is prevailing at Anand Vihar Bus terminus where hundreds of thousands migrant labourers and others from UP working in Delhi were dropped by buses from different parts of Delhi.
“We have noticed chaos at Ghaziabad and Noida borders after they were dropped there by buses from Delhi. Since Monday night, we have arranged for government and private buses to take them to their homes. At least one lakh migrant labourers have so far been evacuated from Delhi borders by the UP government,” claimed the Cabinet minister.
