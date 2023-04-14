Uttar Pradesh: White brinjal, Paan & Langda mango from Banaras get GI tag | File

Mouthwatering Langda variety of mango from Varanasi would now cater the taste buds of people worldwide. Along with the famous white Brinjal of Ramnagar, the famous Langda mango has got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Besides this, the Adamchini variety of rice and world famous Paan (Beatle) of Banaras too have been included in this list.

As per the latest list of GI & Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) 11 items from Uttar Pradesh have been given this coveted tag. These include famous locks from Aligarh, Heeng (Asafetida) of Hathras, jaggery from Muzaffarnagar, wood carving from Saharanpur brassware and shazar stone craft from Bakhira and Amla products from Pratapgarh.

Famous Banarasi Saree was the first one to get the GI tag

Four items from Varanasi alone have been included in the GI list this year. Earlier in 2009, the famous Banarasi Saree was the first one to get the GI tag. Till date 45 products from Uttar Pradesh have received GI Tags. Among these maximum six are from Varanasi.

It may be mentioned that during the COVID-19 period, GI applications were filed for 20 UP based products in collaboration with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Out of this, 11 could manage to get the prestigious GI tag which included seven products that come under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme of UP government and four food items from the Varanasi region.

According to the GI expert and Padam Shri awardee, Dr Rajnikant, so far Metal Reposi Craft, Gulabi Meenakari, Wooden Lacquerware & Toys, Zardozi, Hand Block Print, Wood Carving and Glass Beads from Varanasi have been given this prestigious tag. Very soon, a few more food items from Varanasi might get the GI tag.

GI tag improves sales worldwide

These include Tirangi Burfi, Lal Peda and Red Chilli Pickle of this city.

IPR expert and faculty member in department of Business Administration of Lucknow University, Prof Ajai Prakash said that GI tag is important for the manufacturers of the items.

"GI indicates that this particular item is being produced in this area and checks unauthorized use", said he.

Besides, the sale of these items increases worldwide after getting the GI tag.

Prof. Prakash said that after getting this tag, registration process of GI authorized users would be completed.