Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Muslim Family Heckled, Forcibly Coloured In Bijnor By Group Of Men Ahead Of Holi Celebrations; Police Vows Action

In a harrowing incident, a group of men heckled a Muslim family and forcibly threw colours at them ahead of Holi celebration in Dhampur city of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. While it remained unclear when the incident happened, a video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media, with people demanding action against the perpetrators.

In the video, the men can been seen surrounding the Muslim family that included two women and a man on their way on a bike. The men forcibly coloured them and threw water at them under the pretext of playing Holi. The family, visibly uncomfortable with the act, is seen resisting by hiding their faces and saving themselves. However, when they question the men for colouring them, the group raised religious slogans including 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Watch the video below

Police directed to investigated the incident

Several social media users alerted Bijnor Police about the video and called for strict action against the culprits. The police said that Dhampur Area Officer has been directed to investigate and take necessary action.

The incident triggered outrage on social media and some even pointed that the Muslim family had to face harassment during Ramadan, when they are fasting and out shopping.