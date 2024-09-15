Uttar Pradesh: Tourist Caught Urinating At Taj Mahal Sparks Outrage Among Hindu Groups (Video)

The tourist urinating outside Taj Mahal | Screengrab from X video

A recent incident at the iconic Taj Mahal has sparked outrage after a video surfaced of a tourist allegedly urinating within the monument's premises. The incident has led to protests, particularly from a Hindu nationalist group, which considers the Taj Mahal as "Tejo Mahalaya," a temple they believe was converted into a mausoleum.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, came to light when a video of the act was posted on social media, quickly going viral. Public reactions were swift, with many expressing their disapproval.

ताज महल के अंदर खुले में पेशाब करने का वीडियो आया सामने. ताज के अंदर शौचालय होने के बावजूद किया जा रहा खुले में पेशाब



ताजमहल के गार्डन में दो व्यक्तियों द्वारा किया गया पेशाब. सीआईएसएफ की कड़ी सुरक्षा होने के बाद पेशाब कर के निकल गए पर्यट . ताज के अंदर चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात है… pic.twitter.com/lGZr0SXEji — हम लोग We The People 🇮🇳 (@ajaychauhan41) September 14, 2024

On Sunday, a member of a Hindu nationalist group arrived at the Taj Mahal with holy water (Ganga Jal) and cow dung, demanding to "purify" the area where the urination took place. He attempted to enter the monument through the western gate but was stopped by security personnel. Undeterred, the man staged a sit-in protest at the gate, arguing that the sanctity of what he referred to as "Tejo Mahalaya" had been violated.

The protester insisted that the site had become impure due to the tourist's actions and needed to be cleansed by applying cow dung. However, despite his repeated requests, he was not allowed entry into the Taj Mahal.

Local authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but it has stirred significant debate and controversy on social media platforms. The video continues to circulate, with many calling for stricter regulations and penalties for inappropriate behavior at historical sites.