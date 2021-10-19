Uttar Pradesh tops in 'ease of committing crime': Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP-led government

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav said that Uttar Pradesh has topped the "ease of committing crime" graph.

Referring to the Shahjahanpur incident in which a lawyer was shot dead in a court on Monday, the SP chief attacked the ruling BJP and said the murder has exposed the "encounter" government's tall claims of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals.

"Under the BJP government, Uttar Pradesh has made it to the number one position in ease of committing crime," Akhilesh said.

The SP also attacked the state government over Rs 25 lakhs in cash "stolen" from a police station in Agra where miscreants broke open locks of the 'maalkhana' (strong room) and decamped with cash kept at the police station.

The cash was recovered from burglars who had raided the residence of a top railway contractor in Agra some time ago. "If the police station is not secure, one can imagine the state of affairs elsewhere," the SP President said.

Akhilesh attacked the government for its growing insensitivity towards victims of crime. He cited an instance in which a woman went to a police station seeking help to trace her husband who had been missing for over 10 days.

"Instead of helping the woman, the cops advised her to explore the option of marrying someone else," Akhilesh said in a tweet.

The SP President also quoted media reports of a woman who recently consumed poison inside a police station when the cops allegedly refused to act on her complaint of sexual assault by local goons in his parliamentary constituency of Azamgarh.

