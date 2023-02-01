Uttar Pradesh: Teacher strangled to death on cam while giving online classes | Representative pic

Gonda: A 32-year-old teacher was strangled to death by two men at his house in the Gonda district while he was giving online video lessons. The mobile phone using which the teacher, Krishna Kumar Yadav, was giving online classes continued to record the video that was later retrieved by police to identify the assailants, the police said.

Attackers arrested

Yadav, a native of Ambedkarnagar district, was living in rented accommodation in Forbesganj locality here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj on Wednesday said Yadav was strangled on Saturday evening while he was alone in his room and giving an online tuition class. "We have arrested both the attackers," the Additional SP said.

Police said one of the accused said he was in a relationship with the teacher's sister and was angry at being rebuked by Krishna Yadav over the issue.

"The attackers, Sandeep Yadav and Jawahir Mishra alias Jagga, entered his house and strangulated him after an argument," the officer said.

Why the accused attacked the victim

Police sources said Yadav worked at a private school and lived with his sister who was also a teacher. The main accused, Sandeep Yadav, started talking to Krishna Yadav's sister, who was also a teacher. Krishna Yadav rebuked Sandeep over the issue.

"Sandeep informed us during interrogation that he killed Krishna Kumar Yadav because he was against his relationship with Krishna Yadav's sister," the officer said.

"Sandeep sought help of his friend Jagga to murder Krishna Kumar Yadav. Both the attackers have been arrested and were sent to jail," he added.

