Rajasthan Shocker: Married woman strangles 3-year-old daughter, throws body from moving train with lovers help

Rajasthan Shocker: Married woman strangles 3-year-old daughter, throws her from moving train with lovers help

A married woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly killing her three-year-old daughter and throwing her body from a moving train in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Thursday.

They said the accused have been identified as Sunita and Sunny alias Malta.

Woman strangled her daughter and threw body from train

According to police, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the woman strangled her daughter Kiran, wrapped her body in a bedsheet with Sunny's help, and went to Sriganganagar railway station.

They boarded a train at 6:10 am, and when it reached a bridge on a canal before Fatuhi railway station, they dropped the body from the moving train, Superintendent of Police (Sriganganagar) Anand Sharma said.

They intended to bury the body in the canal, but it landed near the railroad tracks, he said, adding that it was discovered on Tuesday morning.

Sunita has five children with her husband

Sunita, who has five children, lives in Shastri Nagar with Sunny and her two daughters, whereas, three children live with her husband, the police said.

After identifying the girl, the police traced Sunita and called her in for questioning, they said.

During the interrogation, she confessed to killing her daughter, following which the two accused were arrested, they said.

