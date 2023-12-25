Uttar Pradesh: 'Swami Maurya Should Have Avoided Comments On Any Religion, Caste,' SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav | Twitter

Accepting that comments made by former minister and senior leader Swami Prasad Maurya caused harm to the party, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that it should not have been done.

While addressing the convention of the Maha Brahmin community at the party headquarters, Akhilesh said that statements made by Maurya were unwarranted, and none should speak against any religion or caste. He said that the party would now work to mobilize the upper caste with it. SP Chief said that along with backward, minorities, and Dalits, his party will give respect and importance to the upper castes also.

"Party suffered in 2022 elections due to comments of people like Maurya"

Earlier, while holding a meeting with the intellectual cell of SP, Akhilesh said that the party suffered in the 2022 assembly polls due to the statements made by people like Swami Prasad Maurya. He said that attacks on Hindu religion and especially the Brahmin community were counterproductive and damaged poll prospects.

The leaders present in the meeting expressed annoyance over the controversial statements of Maurya and said that it did not help anyone except causing a dent in the party. They said that the party is still paying for the comments made by Maurya from time to time and there should be a check on it. Asking Maurya to avoid making controversial statements, Akhilesh said that none in the party should speak against any religion or caste. He said that Samajwadi Party respects every religion, and there is no place for hatred for anyone.

Maha Brahmins are neglected within the Brahmins: Manoj Pandey

Meanwhile, the members of the Maha Brahmin community present in the convention decided to campaign for SP in the coming Lok Sabha elections. SP leader and former minister Manoj Pandey said that Maha Brahmins are the neglected community within the Brahmins, and SP will give them due importance in the organization. He said that SP has always given equal importance to upper castes and will take care of them in the future also.