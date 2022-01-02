Uttar Pradesh: Surge in COVID-19 cases in state despite of night curfews and restrictions

Despite night curfew and fresh restrictions being imposed, the number of covid cases are surging in Uttar Pradesh every day.

On Sunday alone, the number of fresh covid cases in UP crossed 500 mark. After the celebrations of New Year is over the number of covid cases in big cities have been registering steep hike.

According to the health officials a 552 new covid cases were registered in UP on Sunday taking the total number of active cases to 1752. The cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) near Delhi have been the worst hit with Noida having 117 fresh cases on Sunday followed by Ghaziabad with 93 cases. In Lucknow 80 new COVID-19 cases were found on Sunday. As per reports, 54 fresh cases were found in Meerut, 23 in Varanasi and 28 in Agra.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the UP government has asked officials to strictly impose restrictions. Last week UP CM Yogi had directed to impose night curfew for an indefinite period. As per the directions, night curfew has been imposed from 11 PM till 5 am.

Besides the state government has also decided to impose few more restrictions regarding public programs. Accordingly, a maximum of 200 people would only be allowed to participate in any marriage or family functions. The organizers of such function would have to give prior information to concerned district administration about it.

The state government has asked traders in the market to adhere to the rule of `No mask No Goods” which means no item is to be sold to persons not wearing mask. The state government has made wearing of mask compulsory for those moving on roads and in market.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 08:33 PM IST