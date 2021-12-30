Omicron scare: BMC takes steps to ramp up Covid care facilities, keep them ready

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now directed all the ward officers to activate all the Covid Care Centres 2 (CCC2) in their respective wards by January 10 to tackle the increase in the number of patients.

Each CCC2 should have 500 to 1,000 beds where asymptomatic patients and contact tracing of positive covid patients will be admitted. Moreover, the civic body has asked all assistant municipal commissioners to ensure each CCC2 facility has housekeeping, food' doctors, nurses etc services for the Covid positive patients and ambulances for shifting the patient' if needed'.

Civic officials said that in view of the surge, all these precautionary measures are being taken though there are 90 per cent of covid beds lying vacant across all the covid hospitals and covid centre.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said though 7 to 10 per cent of the Covid-19 patients in Mumbai are requiring hospitalisation. About 90 per cent of patients have mild symptoms. The rest have severe symptoms. Most patients with severe symptoms are senior citizens and need oxygen support along with traditional treatment.

Moreover, oxygen requirement is very minimal, some patients are requiring only 2 litres per minute.

“We have been taking all necessary measures to tackle the surge of covid cases in the coming days following which the assistant municipal commissioners of each ward have been given clear instructions of activating all the CCC2 in their wards and checking all the facilities. Moreover, all asymptomatic patients from slums and slum-like areas will be shifted to CCC2 only and if they develop symptoms then only they should be shifted to the Covid hospital. All these need to be fully prepared by January 10,” he said.

Dr Mohan Joshi, Sion Hospital dean said that they will be ensuring that approximately 800 interns of all the medical colleges will be posted to work in the Ward War Room for monitoring the patients for the period January 1 to February 2 and those will be counted as their internship.

“We have been asked to be prepared for the possible third wave for which all the ward war rooms should have to be fully equipped with the staff and ambulances,” he said.

Moreover, the civic body has asked all the civic-run hospitals to check the oxygen capacity at the hospitals and covid jumbo centres are sufficient and a detailed review of private hospital oxygen supply needs to be taken.

“All the AMCs need to take the ZOOM meeting of all the private hospitals, especially those not having PSA plants to review the hospital capacity regarding oxygen supply. Moreover, a foolproof plan of every hospital demand and supply with detailed names of tankers suppliers and in case of emergency, the source to be tapped should be mentioned along with nodal officers,” said Kakani.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST