Uttar Pradesh: SP & Congress Forge Alliance, Unveil Joint Campaign Song For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections...

In a bid to strengthen their electoral prospects in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have harmonized their strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Cementing their alliance with a seat-sharing agreement, the two parties are now synchronizing their efforts, bolstered by a collaborative campaign song aimed at consolidating their support base.

Agreement between Congress and SP

Following the agreement reached on February 21, which allocated 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress and 63 to the SP, the alliance partners have embarked on a concerted campaign endeavour. A key aspect of their joint efforts is the release of a campaign song titled 'Gathbandhan hai, gathbandhan hai; yeh INDIA ka gathbandhan hai,' symbolizing their unity and shared vision for the nation.

The song, featuring opening lines advocating for the alliance's ascent to power in Delhi, underscores the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, as well as their commitment to upholding the Constitution.

The music video

The music video accompanying the song incorporates footage from the joint rally held in Agra on February 25, where Akhilesh and Rahul showcased their solidarity during Rahul's Nyay Yatra. Plans are also underway for additional campaign songs, including one by the Congress emphasizing the protection of democracy and social justice.

Beyond musical endeavors, the alliance has begun holding joint meetings and interactive sessions aimed at streamlining their coordination at all levels. Notably, senior leaders from both parties, including Congress UP in-charge Avinash Pande and UP Congress president Ajay Rai, have initiated a coordination program, signalling a unified approach towards electoral success.

Recognizing the need to rectify past shortcomings, particularly from the 2017 UP assembly polls, where the alliance fell short of expectations, both parties are committed to enhancing their grassroots coordination. The resolve to work together at the booth level reflects a strategic shift aimed at maximizing their electoral gains.

Looking ahead, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has assured full support from his party's booth-level workers to the Congress candidates contesting in the allotted 17 seats. Similarly, Congress leader Ajay Rai has pledged reciprocal support for the SP's candidates in the 63 constituencies they are contesting.

As preparations intensify, speculation looms regarding a joint press conference expected to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow following the issuance of the LS polls notification in mid-March. The anticipated press conference will likely set the tone for the alliance's joint campaigns, encompassing rallies, rath yatras, and road shows across their respective constituencies.

Read Also Ex Congress MLA Antar Singh Darbar, Pankaj Singhvi Join BJP

The Musical Jugakbandi

'Gathbandhan hai, gath- bandhan hai;

yeh INDIA ka gathbandhan hai;

Dilli mein pravesh ki khaatir,

Rahul aur Akhilesh ki khaatir;

Samvidhaan bachana hai toh,

vote karo is desh ki khaatir'.

'Samvidhaan aur loktantra ko bachana hai,

phir se janata ka raaj laana hai;

Dalit-Pichhdon ki ladai;

INDIA gathbandhan aur hum ladengey bhai'.