Ex Congress MLA Antar Singh Darbar, Pankaj Singhvi Join BJP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress is suffering back to back shocks as its leaders and workers have made a beeline to join the BJP. On Friday, former Congress MLA Antar Singh Darbar, senior leader Pankaj Singhvi, Dhamnod Nagar Palika, President Seema, Vishnu Patidar and many other Congress workers took the membership of BJP in Bhopal.

They took membership in presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and state coordinator of new joining squad cum ex Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra.

They said they were impressed by the policies of Modi government and working style of Mohan Yadav government.

FP Photo

The names of other Congress workers joined BJP include Madhya Pradesh Congress Party’s former General Secretary Basant Chaurasia, Mauganj Nagar Parishad President Brijwasi Patel. Hanumana Nagar Parishad President Ashutosh Gupta, Tikamgarh’s Congress District Organisation Secretary Anil Badkul and hundreds of other Congress workers.

FP Photo

CM felicitated them by offering “Anga Vastra” to them. On this occasion, Rajya Sabha member Maya Narolia was also present.

BJP is claiming that more Congress leaders and workers are anxious to join the the saffron party and they are just waiting for the right day.

Shocked by the development wherein many Congress leaders joined BJP, Congress Media Cell Chairman KK Mishra said to the Free Press that those who are joining the BJP are Dhan Kuber and such people don’t have any loyality towards any political party.