Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Scrapping Of CBI & ED, Alleges BJP's Interference

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

In a bold move, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav demanded the abolition of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing a press conference on Saturday he drew parallels with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's decision to abolish octroi during his tenure as Chief Minister. Akhilesh Yadav argued that these agencies could be scrapped as well.

"CBI and ED are acting as extensions of the BJP"

Accusing the CBI and ED of acting as extensions of the BJP, Yadav highlighted instances like the recent Chandigarh mayoral elections, where he alleged manipulation by the ruling party.

He also questioned the State Bank of India's handling of electoral bonds, claiming that the BJP had received substantial funds through this route. While acknowledging his own party's receipt of Rs 2.5 crore through electoral bonds, Yadav insisted on transparency from the BJP regarding its funding sources.

CBI's summons to Akhilesh Yadav

The demand comes in the wake of the CBI's summons to Akhilesh Yadav in connection with an illegal mining case in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav, dismissing the summons as politically motivated ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, refused to comply, citing similar instances in the past.

Reflecting on Mayawati's recent announcement of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently, Yadav expressed gratitude for her decision. He emphasized the significance of the 2024 elections in safeguarding democracy and claimed that the BJP's popularity was waning, predicting a change in power dynamics with the rise of the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA).

Yadav asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh would bid farewell to the BJP in 2024, marking a historic shift in Indian politics.