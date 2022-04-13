Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida shut after 23 students test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Twenty-three students from four schools in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, and neighbouring Delhi, have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last three days.

In Noida, at least 16 Covid-19 cases -- 13 students and three teachers -- were detected till Monday in a school in Sector 40, after the first case was reported on April 6. The school will return to offline classes on April 18.

A Vaishali-based private school stopped classes after three students were found to be Covid-positive in the last 24 hours. Another Ghaziabad private school closed on Saturday after a 13-year-old boy tested positive. The boy had not received any vaccine dose, said officials.



India saw a single day rise of 1,088 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,38,016, while the active cases dipped to 10,870, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death count climbed to 5,21,736 with 26 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active caseload has declined to 10,870. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 1,081 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,05,410. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 01:19 PM IST