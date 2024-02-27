 Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party’s Chief Whip Manoj Pandey Resigns From Position, Likely To Join BJP After RS Polls
Rahul M
Updated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
SP MLA Manoj Pandey | Facebook

In a setback to the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, MLA and the party's chief whip in the state assembly, Manoj Pandey, resigned from his post.

His resignation comes at a crucial time when the state is voting for the Rajya Sabha Polls. Speculation is rife that some Samajwadi Party MLAs may cross-vote for BJP candidates.

Manoj Pandey has written a letter to party chief Akhilesh Yadav, stating, "I wish to inform you that I was appointed as the 'Chief Whip' of the Samajwadi Party Legislative Assembly. Therefore, I am resigning from the position of 'Chief Whip'. Please accept it."

The letter didn't mention the reason for his resignation. After his resignation, it is being speculated that after Rajya Sabha elections he may join the ruling BJP.

