Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Announces 4th List Of Candidates Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

File Image

In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) released its fourth list of candidates on Friday, marking a strategic move in the political chessboard. The party's latest announcement introduces six candidates to the fray, expanding its list of candidates to a total of 37 candidates.

In this list, SP clarified that it will leave the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat, for its ally Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. This move underscores the growing camaraderie and cooperation between regional players as they gear up to confront the national electoral landscape.

Initially, SP had announced 31 candidates before the release of the fourth list and now the list includes names of 37 candidates.

The party announced candidates for Bijnor (Yashveer Singh), Meerut (Bhanu Pratap Singh), Nagina (Manoj Kumar), Lalganj - (Saroj), Aligarh (Bijendra Singh) and Hathras (Jasvir Balmik).

However, amidst this numerical adjustment, a recalibration is necessitated due to recent developments. The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat has been allocated to the Congress party under the India alliance, thus requiring SP to retract its candidate from the region.

Furthermore, the recent passing of Shafiqur Rahman Burke, the incumbent MP from Sambhal, compels the party to nominate a successor, presenting a pivotal decision awaiting SP's endorsement.

The release of SP's candidate selection has been a sequential process, unfolding over several announcements. The party initially disclosed its first list of Lok Sabha candidates on January 30, followed by subsequent releases on February 19 and February 20, respectively. The unveiling of the fourth list on March 15 signifies a strategic progression in SP's electoral roadmap, underscoring meticulous planning and deliberation.

The six candidates introduced in the latest list embody the party's diverse representation across Uttar Pradesh:

1. Bijnor – Yashveer Singh

2. Meerut – Bhanu Pratap Singh (Advocate)

3. Nagina - Manoj Kumar (Ex. ADJ)

4. Lalganj - Inspector Saroj

5. Aligarh – Bijendra Singh

6. Hathras – Jasvir Balmik