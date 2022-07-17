Uttar Pradesh: Row continues over Namaz & Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Mall in Lucknow | Photo: Twitter

Lucknow: Controversies mar the newly opened Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh with Hindu outfits adamant on reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside it.

On Sunday afternoon, over two dozen activists of Rajpoot Karni Sena were arrested in Lucknow while they were marching towards Lulu Mall to recite Hanuman Chalisa. It may be mentioned that a video of few people offering Namaz at the mall's lobby had gone viral few days back which angered Hindu outfits. The Hindu Mahasabha and few other organizations accused the owner of the mall of starting wrong practice and threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa inside.

The General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that any kind of religious prayer is not permitted on the premises. On Sunday, the Lulu mall management issued a statement saying that some people with vested interests have been spreading rumors about the establishment. It said that there are 80 per cent Hindu employees in the mall and remaining from other sects. The mall has restricted any religious practice already. The mall management has put a notice board at the entrance cautioning people not to perform any religious activities inside. The Lucknow police too has beefed security at the mall and till now around two dozen people have been arrested who tried to breach the guidelines.

On Saturday, office-bearers of Hindu outfits and workers had reached Lulu Mall to recite Hanuman Chalisa inside. When stopped, they scuffled with the police men deployed at the gates. The police has arrested 20 such people who were trying to breach the security and were adamant on reciting Hanuman Chalisa. In the wake of a dispute in the mall, the Lucknow Police Commissioner has removed three officials including the DCP South Gopal Choudhury and Inspector Ajay Pratap Singh. On Sunday, the Police Commissioner DK Thakur reached Lulu Mall to review the security arrangements there.