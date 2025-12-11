Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 3 People Killed, 13 Injured In Ayodhya Car-Tractor Crash | File Pic (Representational Image)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Three people were killed and 13 others injured in a collision between a car and a tractor near Bhadarsa-Kalyna, close to Ayodhya, early Thursday morning, officials said.

Dr. Ajay Chaudhary's Statement

Dr. Ajay Chaudhary, Medical Superintendent of the District Hospital, Ayodhya, said, "The accident happened near Bhadarsa-Kalyna around 5 am today. Three people died, and 13 people were injured in this accident. Four injured patients admitted here are in stable condition. All the victims belong to Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Patients' relatives have been informed."

The injured have been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

About Another Tragic Incident

Meanwhile, in another similar tragic incident in Rajasthan, three people were killed, and at least 28 were injured after a sleeper bus collided with a truck near Fatehpur on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in Sikar at 11 pm on Tuesday.

All the passengers on the bus are reportedly residents of Valsad, Gujarat. They were returning after visiting Vaishno Devi and were on their way to Khatushyamji. There were approximately 50 people on the bus. The sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner to Jaipur, while the truck was coming from Jhunjhunu towards Bikaner, when the accident occurred. Seven of the injured individuals were in critical condition.

The Fatehpur SHO, Mahendra Kumar, said that the post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted, and the injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

