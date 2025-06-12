Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Ayodhya |

In a move that seeks to enshrine the memory of the heroes of the Ram Mandir movement, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to name several major buildings within the Ram temple complex after prominent leaders who played pivotal roles in the decades-long struggle.

This initiative is aimed at not only paying tribute to these figures but also inspiring future generations with their stories of sacrifice and determination.

The decision was taken during a Trust meeting where trustees deliberated on the naming of an auditorium, service centers, and other key buildings. They unanimously agreed that the structures within the complex should reflect the spirit and legacy of the movement. The temple complex will also have four grand entrance gates, which had already been designated to be named after revered Jagadgurus.

Among the new buildings, a 500-seat auditorium under construction on the southern side of the Ram Janmbhoomi complex will be named after Ashok Singhal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader who played a strategic and inspirational role in mobilizing support for the temple movement. The auditorium is scheduled to be completed by April 2026.

The main entrance to the pilgrim facility center will bear the name of Baba Abhiram Das, who is credited with placing the idol of Ram Lalla inside the disputed structure on the night of December 22–23, 1949. The pilgrim facility center itself will be named after Mahant Avaidyanath, a central figure in the temple movement and the spiritual guru of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Another important building, a service center located on the Ram Mandir darshan path, will be named after Ramchandra Das Paramhans. He was the first president of the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas and played a key role in laying the foundation stone of the temple on November 9, 1989.

Mahant Ramsharan Das welcomed the move, describing it as an emotionally resonant decision that would honour the icons of the movement while serving as a living legacy. He said the temple would no longer be just a place of worship but also a monument to struggle, sacrifice, and a triumphant resolution. The stories of those who led the Ram Mandir campaign will remain etched into the temple's architecture and surroundings, ensuring their contributions are never forgotten.

Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who visited the sanctum sanctorum on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima, also offered prayers at the Ram Darbar. He had missed the June 5 consecration ceremony but used the opportunity to highlight the broader significance of the temple. Calling it a symbol of social harmony, he said that the temple was uniting society and fulfilling the long-standing prayers of countless devotees. He also offered prayers at the newly constructed Sapta Mandapam and other temples within the outer boundary.

The initiative by the Trust is being seen as a historic step that transforms the Ram temple complex into a living narrative of faith, struggle, and triumph. By embedding the names of movement icons into its very structure, the temple stands not only as a sacred site of devotion but also as a monument to one of the most significant socio-religious movements in India’s modern history.