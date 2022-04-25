Uttar Pradesh: Municipal bodies to deploy third genders for tax recovery

In cash starved municipal bodies of Uttar Pradesh, third genders (Eunuchs) to be deployed for tax recovery. Following Gujrat model, the local bodies administration in UP has decided to have third genders as regular employee for the recovery of house tax. The municipal corporation of Gorakhpur city, the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking such an initiative.

Recently the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has employed few third genders for running the operation of electric bus service in the city. The Kinnar Kalyan Board, state owned welfare body for third gender, had recently asked the government departments to employ members of this community in regular services. Besides the board, which was constituted at the behest of CM Yogi himself, had also asked officials to provide benefits of various welfare schemes to third gender.

Recently in a meeting with the members of the welfare board and the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials, it was decided to employ third genders for the tax collection works on the tunes of Gujrat. The board members apprised that tax collections in Gujrat has improved following this. The GMC administration said that with an intention to provide equal opportunities to all, it has been decided to employ third genders. The GMC has already employed three members of this community for the electric bus service. Now the GMC has started the process to recruit at least 10 members from the third gender community in the tax collection team.

The municipal commissioner of Gorakhpur, Avinash Singh said that these members of third gender community would not only help in house tax recovery but in the routine office works also. He said that the workload of Municipal Corporation has increased due to lot of construction works going on in the city. Hence, there is a need to increase tax revenue and new team of third gender community would play an effective role in it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:14 PM IST