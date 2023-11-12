 Uttar Pradesh: Mathura's Firecracker Market Engulfed In Massive Blaze, Injuring 15 People; Visuals Surface
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
A massive fire erupted at a firecrackers market in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, injuring at least 15 people. The incident happened in Gopal Bagh, located within the Raya Kotwali area, triggering chaos and distress during the Diwali festivities.

According to the authorities, the fire started at one shop and spread quickly to the other shops. Fire brigade reaches on the spot of the incident. Of the 15 injured, four are reported to be in critical condition. According to reports, the intensity of the fire was so strong that it burned down two motorcycles and 12 shops in the vicinity.

Horrific visuals of the incident showed people running helter skelter as the fire engulfed multiple shops. Firefighters were seen working to contain the blaze.

Cause yet to be ascertained

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. "Seven shops selling firecrackers in Gopalbagh area caught fire. Nine people suffered burn injuries. It seems that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit," Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kishor said.

