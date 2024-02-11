Uttar Pradesh: Man In New Agra Kills Mother & 12-Year-Old Before Hanging Himself; Leaves Chilling Video Confession

In a shocking incident, a man killed his elderly mother and 12-year-old son in in Lawyers Colony in New Agra, Uttar Pradesh allegedly over his deteriorating financial condition. According to reports, he recorded a video confession admitting to have made financial decisions that he believed were not right and expressing his intention to end his life after taking the lives of his mother, wife and son.

The incident happened on Saturday night and the man, identified as Tarun Pratap Singh, allegedly wanted to also his wife but she had gone with relative to Khatoo Shyam temple in Rajasthan.

Singh, who worked in a PVC pipe factory, and he had been facing financial losses, according to reports. The gruesome discovery was made on Sunday morning when the family maid, Geeta, arrived at the residence around 8 am.

UP : आगरा में आज घर में तीन डेडबॉडी मिलीं। तरुण की लाश फांसी पर लटकी थी। मां-बेटा कमरे में मृत पड़े थे।



लैपटॉप से एक Video मिली है। इसके अनुसार, तरुण की जॉब छूट गई। फिर उसने अपनी कंपनी शुरू की, उसमें घाटा हो गया। आधी प्रॉपर्टी भी बेचनी पड़ी। जिस पर तरुण ने ऐसा कदम उठाया। pic.twitter.com/CVqbo4tfWe — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 11, 2024

Geeta sensed something wrong upon finding the main door wide open. After entering the house, she found the lifeless body of Singh's mother Brijesh Devi in her room. A panicked Geeta rushed to alert neighbours. They went to Singh's room on the first floor of the house and found him hanging. In the next room, his son Kushagra lay dead on the bed, according to reports. The child's body had sings of distress, with blue-tinted nails and vomit.

The police have launched an investigation into the deaths. Initial suspicions point towards possible strangulation. The police reportedly found empty cigarette cases at the scene.

According to the reports, Singh had lost his father just seven months ago, and he reportedly used his father's mobile phone to record a video confession. In the video, he reportedly admitted to making financial decisions that he believed were not right and expressed his intention to end his life after taking the lives of his mother, wife and son.