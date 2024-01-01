Uttar Pradesh: Man Caught With 7 Dead Siberian Birds Hidden Inside His Jacket In Kaushambi, Case Registered (Video)

Accused taking out Siberian birds from his jacket | X/@SaifRiz61721167

Kaushmabi, January 1: A man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in illegal hunting of Siberian birds in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. The accused, identified as Arun, was carrying seven Siberian birds when he was caught. He claimed that he had got the birds from a hunter in Alwara village where Mahewaghat's Alwara lake serves as a haven for migratory birds, especially Siberian species.

A video of Arun being caught with seven dead Siberian birds surfaced online on Monday, January 1. Based on a complaint lodged by a ranger of the forest department, the Mahewaghat police registered a case against Arun. He will be brought to Alwara village to identify the hunters involved in illegal hunting of Siberian birds.

Arun was hiding 7 dead birds in his jacket

When caught, Arun had 7 Siberian birds with him. All the birds were dead. A video of Arun taking out dead Siberian birds one by one from his jacket is going viral on social media.

How hunters kill birds

Hunters put some type of medicine in the lake water at night. Birds who consume this medicine while drinking water either faint or die. Then the hunters take them away and sell them.

Kaushambi winter heaven for migratory birds

Kaushambi is considered a winter haven for migratory birds fleeing the harsh Siberian cold. Thousands of feathered travelers, braving journeys of thousands of kilometers, descend upon the wetlands and lakes of the region. The most prized visitors are the Bar-headed Geese, with their distinctive black and white markings.

The incidents of Siberian bird poaching in Kaushambi highlights the need for conservation efforts to protect these vulnerable creatures. The illegal hunting of these birds not only disrupts the delicate ecological balance but also deprives future generations of witnessing this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon.