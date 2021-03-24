Uttar Pradesh: Lord Shiva Rasoi opens in Varanasi, will serve food and prasad to pilgrims for free

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday launched ‘Lord Shiva Rasoi’ at Baba Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. The kitchen will serve food and prasad to over 1000 pilgrims visiting the world famous temple free of cost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project but it could not take off due to Covid-19 pandemic. Built in about 70,812 sq feet with a cost of Rs 15 crore, the five-storey building was constructed as a part of the Corridor to provide facilities for pilgrims, including free meals and prasad.

The Minister of State Neelkanth Tiwari inaugurated 'Lord Shiva Rasoi' on Wednesday by serving 500 pilgrims food and prasad. About 1,000 pilgrims can dine in one go in the hall located on the fourth floor of the new building. The free of cost lunch will be served between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Sunil Kumar Varma, the CEO of Baba Kashi Vishwnath temple, said that all modern gadgets and equipment have been installed in the kitchen. About 14 cooks have been employed who will be making food for pilgrims.

“Hygiene and variety of food is top priority. Pilgrims coming from different parts of the country will be served different menus, including South Indian dishes,” said Varma.