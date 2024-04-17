Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dimple, Yadav Family Scions Akshay & Aditya File Nominations In Presence Of SP President

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav files her nomination papers in presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav (R to L) and party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav, in Mainpuri, on Tuesday | ANI

UP: Members of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav's family filed their nomination papers for various Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday. Leading the charge was Dimple Yadav, Mulayam's daughter-in-law, who submitted her papers as Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. She was accompanied by the SP chief and her husband, Akhilesh Yadav, along with senior party leaders, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Mainpuri Lok Sabha Seat, Dimple Yadav files her nomination papers. Her husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is also present.



BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh from the Mainpuri seat.… pic.twitter.com/0IyoftldwQ — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

The upcoming election in Mainpuri is slated for the third round of the sevenphase Lok Sabha elections on May 7. It has garnered considerable attention. Dimple Yadav's entry into the electoral fray follows her victory in the Mainpuri by-poll in 2022, succeeding the late SP patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav. She faces stiff competition from BJP candidate, Jaiveer Singh, and BSP's Shiv Prasad Yadav.

Read Also UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Announces Fresh List Of 7 Candidates

Two other scions of the Yadav family, Aditya and Akshaya, filed their nomination papers from the Budaun and Firozabad Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Shivpal Yadav's son, Aditya, submitted his papers from the Budaun seat, marking his electoral debut. The constituency, currently held by BJP's Sanghmitra Maurya, witnesses a shift in candidate selection this time with Durvijay Singh Shakya securing the BJP ticket.

Simultaneously, Akshay Yadav, former Firozabad MP and another cousin of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, filed his nomination from the Firozabad seat, accompanied by his father, Ram Gopal Yadav