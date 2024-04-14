UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Announces Fresh List Of 7 Candidates

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav |

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced a fresh list of candidates on Sunday, marking its strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 by sticking to caste balance giving representation to dalits and backwards.

The latest list, comprising seven names, comprises three dalits and backwards each and one brahmin.

Akhilesh Yadav's party has strategically fielded candidates across various constituencies, with Amarnath Maurya set to represent Phulpur, Ram Shiromani Verma nominated for Shravasti, and Bhishma Shankar Tiwari vying for Dumariyaganj.

Additionally, Lashmikant, known as Pappu Nishad, has been chosen as the candidate from Santkabir Nagar, Ramshankar Rajbhar from Salempur, Babu Singh Kushwaha from Jaunpur, and Priya Saroj from Machhilishahr.

Background Of Samajwadi Party's Candidate Selection

This recent announcement follows the party's declaration on Friday of candidates for Kaushambi and Kushinagar Lok Sabha seats. Pushpendra Saroj has been entrusted with the candidacy for Kaushambi, while Ajay Pratap Singh, also known as Pintu Sainthwar, will represent the party in Kushinagar.

Pushpendra Saroj, son of SP national general secretary Inderjit Saroj, who hails from the political stronghold of Manjhanpur assembly seat in Kaushambi district. Pintu Sainthwar, on the other hand, previously contested elections as an SP candidate from the Deoria assembly seat in 2022, following the legacy of his late father, Janmejay Singh, a former BJP MLA.

Key Electoral Battles In Uttar Pradesh

In what promises to be a closely contested race, Pushpendra Saroj will face Vinod Sonkar, the incumbent BJP MP in Kaushambi, who seeks re-election for a third term. Similarly, in Kushinagar, Pintu Sainthwar will challenge sitting MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, who has once again secured the BJP's nomination.

As the political landscape heats up with anticipation and competition, the Samajwadi Party's strategic nominations reflect its determination to secure a formidable presence in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.