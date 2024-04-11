Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Manifesto Vows Caset Census, MSP Fro Crops, ₹ 5,000/month For Farmers

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released its comprehensive manifesto titled 'Hamara Adhikar' for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election with a promise to carry out a caste-based census by 2025, announce MSP for all crops and milk and would give a monthly pension of Rs5,000 for small and marginal farmers, including landless and tenant farmers.

The 20-page document outlines a series of promises and commitments aimed at addressing various socio-economic challenges facing the nation. A key highlight of the manifesto is the pledge to conduct a caste-based census by 2025, ensuring justice and representation for all segments of society by 2029.

The SP emphasised its commitment to filling all government vacancies reserved for SCs, STs and backward classes by 2025, aiming to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities in the public sector. “This is our promise to provide jobs to the educated youths and we will start by filling the government vacancies. We will provide reservation as per the statute,” he said.

Implementation of the Swaminathan formula

During the manifesto unveiling at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav explained important highlights of the proposals. “If elected to power, the SP will implement the Swaminathan formula to provide a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, including milk, to support farmers' livelihoods,” Yadav said. Addressing the unemployment, he accused the BJP of orchestrating paper leaks and emphasised for comprehensive employment strategies.

The manifesto promises the waiver of all farm loans in 2024, along with free irrigation facilities. The SP pledged to establish a farmers panel to oversee agricultural loans and provide regular assistance to farmers. The manifesto guarantees a pension of Rs 5,000 pm for small and marginal farmers, including landless and tenant farmers. To bolster rural infrastructure and agricultural marketing, the SP envisions the establishment of markets every 10 kilometres in agricultural states.

Rs 10,000 for sugarcane farmers

Furthermore, the party commits to setting up a rolling fund of Rs 10,000 crore to ensure prompt payment to sugarcane farmers in UP. Akhilesh Yadav also vowed to increase wages under the MNREGA to Rs 450 and extend the number of working days to 150. Additionally, the SP proposes the enactment of the Urban Employment Guarantee Act in the first parliamentary session of 2024, replicating the success of MNREGA in urban areas.

The manifesto concludes with assurances of swift govt job recruitment, implementation of youth-centric schemes like laptop distribution and a focus on empowering marginalised communities across the nation.