'Own Manifesto Or That Of Muslim League's?' BJP National President JP Nadda's Unrelenting Attack On Congress' Poll Promises

Strengthening its attack on Congress' Lok Sabha polls manifesto, BJP has once again drawn a comparison of the same with the ideals of the Muslim League. Once again slamming the Congress' Lok Sabha polls manifesto, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "Congress has been rejected by people repeatedly, yet they are not leaving appeasement politics. Looking at Congress' manifesto, I was surprised, is it their own manifesto or the Muslim League's?...Congress needs to clarify its stand - on appeasement politics they are doing and the reservations mentioned in its manifesto."

On Saturday April 6th, PM Narendra Modi not only termed it a bundle of lies but also a document full of ideas of Muslim League and leftists. "Every page of the Congress manifesto is a glimpse of disintegrating India. The manifesto of Congress reflects the thinking of the Muslim League at the time of independence. Congress wants to impose the ideas of the then Muslim League's on today's India," said PM Modi in Pushkar in a public rally on Saturday.

On Sunday April 7th, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a jibe at the Congress manifesto and he had said that the manifesto is more for Pakistan and less for India. He said, "It has no value. After seeing the manifesto, people will get confused because they will not understand whether it is India's manifesto or Pakistan's. This manifesto is more for Pakistan and less for India," said Himanta Biswa Sarma in an election campaign rally in Golaghat.

Cong manifesto released on April 5th

The Congress manifesto was released in New Delhi on Friday April 5th. The manifesto focuses on job creation and infrastructure development and also features the party's promise of a caste census, which has been a major focal point since the Bihar government released the results of a caste survey last year. The manifesto also promises a minimum support price, which has been a key demand of farmers, as well as universal free healthcare.