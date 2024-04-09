'Rahul Gandhi Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Pramod Krishnam Slams Congress Manifesto

File pic, ANI

Former Congress leader and head of Kalki Dham in Sambhal, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, has taken a dig at the Congress manifesto. In Ghaziabad on Monday (April 8, 2024), he commented on the Congress manifesto, saying, ""After looking at Congress' manifesto, it seems as if it is not the Congress of Mahatma Gandhi. This is Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Congress."

While speaking to ANI, hitting out at Congress, Krishnam said, "This manifesto does not seem to be of Mallikarjun Kharge, but of Muhammad Ali Jinnah... Congress has no policy, will or leader. (This is) Most unfortunate for this country... He (Rahul Gandhi) should contest Lok Sabha polls from Rawalpindi..."

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: On Congress' manifesto, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "After looking at Congress' manifesto, it seems as if it is not the Congress of Mahatma Gandhi. This is Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Congress. This manifesto does not seem to be of… pic.twitter.com/iLDrQbHmqO — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

Notably, Congress released its election manifesto on April 6. In this manifesto, the party has made more than 300 promises, including 5 justice initiatives and 25 guarantees. In its manifesto, Congress has also opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' policy. In this 48-page manifesto, the party has made several promises considering the interests of farmers, youth, women, the elderly, and young people.

In February, Congress party expelled Acharya Pramod Krishnam from its ranks for a period of six years, citing allegations of anti-party activities.

Krishnam had been vocal in targeting Congress leaders, particularly expressing discontent with their rejection of invitations to events related to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Speculations regarding his potential switch to the BJP gained traction, considering his alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideology.