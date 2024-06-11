Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defeated BJP Candidates Submit Report To High Command Alleging Betrayal By Leaders & Workers In Their Constituencies

Lucknow: Over a dozen BJP candidates, who lost in the recent Lok Sabha elections, have submitted reports to the party high command, alleging sabotage and betrayal by party leaders and workers in their constituencies.

According to a senior party leader, these candidates have identified internal betrayal as the primary reason for their defeat, pointing fingers at colleagues and local leaders for the party's poor performance. The party leadership has responded by asking candidates to identify and address the causes of their loss.

Sources indicate that the BJP high command has been overwhelmed with reports of infighting and sabotage. Consequently, a comprehensive review process has been initiated. Before the upcoming NDA meeting, a closed-door session was held to discuss these complaints. The high command has tasked the state organization with identifying the saboteurs and has requested detailed reports from every booth in the state.

Local Leaders On The Issue

Sakshi Maharaj, who won in Unnao for the third consecutive time, attributed his reduced victory margin to internal traitors. Former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who lost in Fatehpur, cited sabotage within the party as the reason for her defeat. Anupriya Patel's supporters, celebrating her third win in Mirzapur, claimed that BJP workers covertly opposed her campaign. Kaushal Kishore, defeated in Mohanlalganj, accused party workers of undermining his efforts, a sentiment echoed by other candidates across various constituencies.

Many candidates have accused local MLAs and party officials of failing to support the party candidates adequately. Specific seats, including Shravasti, Lalganj, and Ghaziabad, witnessed severe allegations of internal sabotage. Dissatisfaction with the ticket distribution process has also been cited as a reason for the defeat.

"There was dissatisfaction over ticket distribution. Many MPs were nominated despite local opposition, which resulted in disengaged and disillusioned party workers who chose not to support the candidates actively," a party leader said.

The loss was particularly notable with seven Union Ministers, including Smriti Irani, failing to win their seats. The fallout has been severe, with prominent leaders publicly criticizing the party's leadership and organizational decisions. As the BJP grapples with its internal challenges, the focus will be on addressing the grievances that have surfaced in the wake of their electoral defeat and healing the divisions within the party.