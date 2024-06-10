VIDEO: 2 BJP Workers Brutally Stabbed For Shouting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' In Mangaluru; Party Blames Congress Govt

2 BJP Workers Brutally Stabbed For Shouting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' In Mangaluru; Party Blames Congress Govt | X

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, two youths were brutally stabbed for shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" in Karnataka's Mangaluru. BJP shared the video of the incident on its official social media account and criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government in Karnataka, claiming that the law and order situation in the state is worsening under its rule. The video shows a mob chasing two people who shouted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" while riding on a scooter.

The BJP claimed that the victims who were attacked in the incident were BJP karyakartas and have been identified as Harish Anchan and Nandakumar. The party also mentioned that they were celebrating the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was held on Sunday (June 9). On Sunday night, the two BJP workers were riding on a white scooter in an area where a huge crowd was present.

When they reached near the crowd, they shouted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and attempted to flee the spot. The rider is seen wearing a saffron turban and a scarf in the video. The mob got furious over the workers shouting the slogan and started chasing them in anger. The video ends as the mob starts to chase them. The BJP has claimed that they were brutally stabbed by the crowd, which belonged to a particular religion, for shouting the slogan.

The BJP shared the video on its official X account and stated, "It feels like the Thuglak era is back in Karnataka, where shouting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' is no longer safe. The growing hatred for Bharath under @siddaramaiah is deeply alarming. BJP workers Harish Anchan and Nandakumar, who were celebrating PM Modi's electoral victory and shouting 'Bharath Mata Ki Jai' in Mangaluru, were brutally stabbed by Aboobakkar, Bashir, Siddik, Monu, and 20 others."

It further said, "This heinous act highlights the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Karnataka under the Congress government. The rise in violent incidents and unchecked aggression is creating an atmosphere of fear and instability. This is a stark reminder of the increasing violence and chaos, underscoring the urgent need for stronger governance and security measures to protect citizens and maintain peace."