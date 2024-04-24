Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Congress Of Pushing For Sharia Law, Property Redistribution In Amroha Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Amroha constituency Kanwar Singh Tanwar and party supporters hold a mace during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Amroha on Tuesday, April 24, 2022. | ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised the decibel level on Tuesday by alleging during a rally in Amroha that the Congress, through its manifesto, wants to enforce the Sharia law and redistribute people's property. "The Congress and its allies have betrayed the country and have yet again come to you with a false manifesto. They are claiming that if they form a government, they will implement the Sharia."

Yogi underscored the dichotomy and conflict between constitutional principles and the Sharia and demanded, "You tell me, will this country be run in accordance with the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar or as per Shariat?"

PM Modi had also referred to Muslims by innuendo in one of his speeches -- pointedly referring to them as "infiltrators" and those "who have many children" -- while harping on the Congress' pledge to redistribute national resources.

"Congress leaders say in their manifesto that they will implement 'vyaktigat kanoon' (personal laws). That means Sharia law will be implemented because Modi ji had nixed the practice of triple talaq," Adityanath said. He reasoned that the Congress wants to sharpen the schisms along religious lines, between minorities and the majority. He stressed that India has already witnessed a partition and asserted that the Congress's divisive intentions will never come to fruition.

Taking another jibe, CM Yogi said that since the Congress dispensations couldn't eradicate poverty, they have set their sights on the hard-earned assets of those who have built their own homes, bought plots of land, or made jewellery for their mothers and sisters. Referring to the Congress, he said, "The party is trying to sow seeds of division in the name of caste, religion, and creed."

He emphasised that the country will never accept this. He also accused the Congress of misleading the country about the work that is being done under PM Modi's leadership.

"The people of the country are the essence of democracy. They understand the divisive mindset of the Congress and won't let them get away with public loot," he remarked.

Further sharpening his attack, Adityanath alleged that the Congress manifesto hint sat appropriation of people's property. He cautioned the audience, "Do you want to allow the Congress and the Samajwadi Party to loot your property?" Adityanath referenced a statement attributed to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who asserted in a speech that Muslims have the first right to the country's resources, raising concerns about the implications for other communities.

With Amroha set to go to polls in the second phase on April 26, Adityanath's allegations have injected further intensity into the electoral discourse, shaping the narrative as the election date draws near.