Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Aims To Increase 370 Votes In Each Booth |

Lucknow: The BJP is targeting the number 370. At national level it has set the target to win 370 seats across India, while at the booth level in Uttar Pradesh, the party plans to increase 370 votes in each booth as compared to last Lok Sabha elections of 2019. Dharampal Singh, the BJP's state general secretary (organisation), has spearheaded this initiative, mobilizing booth leaders to intensify efforts in bolstering the party's electoral prospects.

Singh's directive to increase the party's vote count in every booth by 370 marks a paradigm shift in the BJP's electoral strategy, underscoring a laser focus on grassroots-level engagement and organizational efficiency.

During booth-level meetings, Singh unveiled a comprehensive 'seating plan' for booth-level operatives, aimed at optimizing operational effectiveness. This innovative seating arrangement, featuring designated 'booth adhyaksha (chiefs),' is poised to enhance coordination and communication among cadres, ensuring a synchronized approach towards achieving electoral objectives.

A BJP spokesperson emphasized the significance of the seating plan, highlighting its role in fostering deeper engagement and understanding among party cadres regarding the pivotal role played by each booth in shaping electoral outcomes.

Community lunch

In a bid to foster camaraderie and team spirit among booth-level operatives, Singh proposed a collective lunch arrangement, symbolizing unity and shared commitment towards the party's electoral goals. This communal approach, coupled with direct engagement with voters and beneficiaries, underscores the BJP's holistic approach towards grassroots-level activities.

Expressing unwavering confidence in the party's electoral prospects, Singh reaffirmed the BJP's determination to secure all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, while setting sights on achieving a formidable tally of 370 seats within the BJP and surpassing 400 seats with the support of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

As the architect of the BJP's strategic planning, Singh's pivotal role in orchestrating the party's electoral campaign underscores his stature as a vital liaison between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

His call to augment the vote count by 370 votes per booth resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious vision of securing 370 seats for the BJP and surpassing the "400 plus seats" milestone with NDA support in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.