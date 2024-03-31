Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIMIM & Apna Dal (K) Forms Alliance With Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) & National Uday Party (NUP)

Lucknow: In a groundbreaking political move, a Third Front has emerged in Uttar Pradesh as the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, and Apna Dal (K) have forged an alliance.

Pallavi Patel, the convenor of Apna Dal (K), revealed that this coalition extends its reach to include progressive parties such as the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) and the National Uday Party (NUP), among others.

AIMIM & Apna Dal (K) Makes Alliance With PDA & NUP

The new front called PDM - Puchchra, Dalit, Muslim - will contest 35 seats.

Notably, Pallavi Patel, who had previously won an assembly election on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, expressed her reservations over the lack of representation of Dalits in the Rajya Sabha elections, sparking a verbal altercation with Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking at the announcement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his solidarity with Dr. Pallavi Patel, emphasizing the long-term vision of the alliance beyond just the Lok Sabha elections.

"We are optimistic that this coalition will gain momentum, garnering support from the people of Uttar Pradesh," he stated.

Dr. Pallavi Patel's Commentary On PDA And Emergence Of PDM Coalition

In a subtle dig at Akhilesh Yadav, Dr. Pallavi Patel remarked, "The PDA's identity was muddled, vacillating between representing minorities, dominance, or inclusivity. To clear this ambiguity, we have introduced 'M'!"

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Pallavi Patel's sister is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), adding another dimension to the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh.The coalition, named PDM, underscores its focus on marginalized communities, including Dalits, Muslims, and other disadvantaged groups.