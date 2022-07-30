Uttar Pradesh: Letter to Amit Shah works as Jal Shakti minister Dinesh Khatik in Yogi Adityanath cabinet gets work

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Lucknow: The allegedly written resignation letter to the union home minister Amit Shah by a junior minister of Yogi Cabinet in Uttar Pradesh has yielded a result. Minister of State for Jal Shakti in the Yogi cabinet, Dinesh Khatik has been allocated some work in his department. The cabinet minister of Jal Shakti department, Swatantra Deo Singh has allocated works to his junior Khatik giving him two regions of UP.

According to senior leaders in the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), the allocation of works to the minister of state Dinesh Khatik was made at the behest of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Governor of UP, Anandiben Patel in a formal meeting with the cabinet two days back, too had asked the senior ministers to give responsibilities to their juniors in the cabinet. The UP CM has also asked the cabinet minister to allocate work to the state ministers in their respective departments.

After the allocation of work to the sulking junior Dinesh Khatik, it is expected that more such ministers might get some responsibilities in their departments. In the Public Works Department (PWD) too, the junior minister shave been allocated work.

It may be mentioned that peeved over ignorance towards him in the department, state minister Dinesh Khatik had shot a letter to the union home minister Amit Shah. In the letter, Khatik had alleged that there has been large-scale corruption in the transfers and Namami Gange project in his department. In the letter,the state minister had accused that officials have been ignoring him ever since taking oath and this is being done because of his coming from scheduled caste. He said that no officials gives him information regarding the schemes and projects of his own department and if asked none pays attention.

How the cabinet minister of Jal Shakti department has allocated works to two of his junior ministers Dinesh Khatik and Ramkesh Nishad. While Khatik has been given the responsibility of Bundelkhand and West UP, Nishad will see works in nine divisions. These junior ministers can inspect, review and revise various projects related to dams, canals and ponds.