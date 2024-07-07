Uttar Pradesh: Kashi's Banarasi Saree To Feature At Ambani Family Wedding

The Banarasi Silk Saree |

Kashi's iconic Banarasi saree is set to grace the Ambani family wedding, underscoring its international acclaim following the prestigious GI tag and "One District, One Product" (ODOP) status.

Nita Ambani, wife of industrial magnate Mukesh Ambani, recently visited Varanasi to personally select Banarasi sarees for her son's wedding. Her visit included stops at both saree shops and weavers' homes, where she observed the intricate craftsmanship firsthand.

GI expert and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Rajni Kant highlighted the Banarasi saree's unique appeal, emphasizing its entirely handloom silk construction. "Nita Ambani's admiration for the saree will significantly enhance its global appeal," he remarked. The endorsement from such a high-profile family is expected to elevate the Banarasi saree's attraction on the world stage.

The Banarasi saree, now with the GI tag, is exclusively crafted from 100% handloom silk—a feature Nita Ambani particularly appreciated. Her purchase of several sarees for the wedding is anticipated to rejuvenate international markets for this traditional garment. "When Banarasi sarees are worn at the Ambani family wedding, they will once again garner global attention," said Praveen Agrawal, a prominent saree trader and exporter.

Amit Shevaramani, owner of Suvidha Sarees, added that the wedding would provide unprecedented recognition for Banarasi sarees among top industrialists, celebrities, and global leaders. This visibility is expected to create new employment opportunities for skilled artisans.

The Yogi Adityanath government's ODOP initiative has already propelled Kashi's artisans to international prominence. The Banarasi saree's upcoming spotlight at such a high-profile event further cements its status as a cherished and globally recognized product. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been pivotal in promoting GI and ODOP products worldwide, serving as primary brand ambassadors for these traditional crafts.

With its rich history and intricate artistry, the Banarasi saree continues to captivate admirers globally, now poised to shine even brighter on the international stage.