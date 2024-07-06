VIDEO: Nita Ambani Bursts Into Tears As Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya & Suryakumar Yadav Get Standing Ovation At Anant Ambani’s Wedding Function

Nita Ambani (L) burst into tears. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians and Reliance Industries' co-founder Nita Ambani acknowledged Team India's T20 World Cup-winning members Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya during the sangeet ceremony of her son. In the video surfaced on the franchise's official social media handles, she burst with tears at their achievement.

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya were among the central figures in India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory. Rohit finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 257 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with useful cameos and took a decisive catch in the final over of the tournament-decider.

“𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝘿𝙤𝙣'𝙩 𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙩, 𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙋𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝘿𝙤"👏



Mrs. Nita Ambani summed up Team India's brilliant campaign as they stood against the odds in the #T20WorldCup and emerged as the undisputed champions. 🏆🇮🇳#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/uPibPmWTGK — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani got on the stage and said how delighted she was to have her Mumbai Indians' family on this occasion:

"We are all family here. But I have another family, which has made the nation proud and has made everybody's heart swell with pride and because of who the celebrations don't stop. So, I cannot tell you what an overwhelming feeling it is to have my Mumbai Indians' family here with me tonight. Tonight is a day of celebration, but tonight besides Anant and Radhika, we are going to celebrate India."

Mukesh Ambani also congratulated the trio for bringing a World Cup trophy home for the first time since 2011.

"Finally it's here" - Rohit Sharma on bringing the World Cup back to India

During the presentation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium following the victory parade on Thursday, the 37-year-old said it's a massive relief to bring the trophy back home after a massive wait of 13 years.

"Bringing the World Cup to this country means the world to us. This is for the people who support and watch the game, and, along with all of us, for the last 11 years, they're the ones who've been wanting this trophy to come back. Finally it's here, and I'm very happy and relieved."