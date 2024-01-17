 Uttar Pradesh: ISIS-Linked Aligarh Muslim University Student Faizan, With Bounty Of ₹25,000 Arrested By Anti-Terrorist Squad
A resident of Kareli in Prayagraj, Faizan had a bounty of Rs 25,000 and was on the ATS radar for long time.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Faizan | X

In a significant breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended Faizan Bakhtiar, son of Bakhtiar Yusuf, associated with an ISIS module. Acting on intelligence about individuals engaging in anti-national activities under the ISIS banner, the ATS has been actively gathering evidence and apprehending suspects.

A resident of Kareli in Prayagraj, Faizan had a bounty of Rs 25,000 and was on the ATS radar for long time. The accused, pursuing a Master's in Social Work (MSW) from Aligarh Muslim University, was allegedly involved in terrorist activities alongside the ISIS module.

Plotting to carry out attack in Uttar Pradesh

Director General of Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, reportedly said that Faizan and his associates received orders from their terrorist masters to carry out an attack in Uttar Pradesh, prompting the formation of their team. During interrogation, Faizan reportedly said that he took oath from Rizwan Ashraf of Prayagraj and subsequently collaborated with ISIS, planning terrorist activities across the country with his associates. Notably, Faizan was associated with recently arrested terrorist students Abdullah Arsalan, Maaz Bin Taraki, and Wajiduddin.

Authorities also found that Faizan and his associates were not only planning to commit a major crime but were also forming a new team for this purpose.

