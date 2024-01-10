 2 AMU Students Held For Planning ISIS-Inspired Module At University
AMU students arrested for alleged ISIS-inspired module.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
2 AMU Students Held For Planning ISIS-Inspired Module At University | File Photo

Two men, aged 22 and 25, who allegedly planned to set up an ISIS-inspired module at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are in custody, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has said. Amas Ahmed alias Faraz Ahmed of Prayagraj, a former student of the AMU, was arrested by an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) team in Aligarh on Monday, while Abdul Samad Malik of Sambhal, who was pursuing a Master of Social Work (MSW) programme at the university, surrendered in court.

The ATS said they had taken an oath inspired by the ideology of the ISIS terror group and were carrying out an anti-national conspiracy to establish a “caliphate”. Both of them carried a reward of Rs 25,000 each.

FIR registered in this case

In a statement issued here on Monday, Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said an FIR was registered in this case last year and seven people were arrested in November after the ATS received information about the conspiracy.

Last November, the ATS arrested three people accused of being associated with the Aligarh module of ISIS. They were Abdullah Arsalan, Maaz bin Tariq and Wajihuddin, the ATS said. A few days later, Rakib Imam Ansari, Naved Siddiqui, Mohammad Noman and Mohammad Nazim were arrested by the ATS in connection with the case, according to the statement.

