AMU Student Suspended For Alleged Offensive Comments About Prophet, FIR Filed

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) | File Photo

A student in Class XII of the intermediate college run by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was suspended on Monday for allegedly making offensive comments about the Prophet during a conversation with other roommates at his dorm on campus. According to a complaint made by a fellow student, the student has been charged in this regard, local police said on Wednesday, as reported by the Indian Express.

According to the police, the complainant and the accused are both Muslims.

FIR filed against the accused

Based on the complaint, a FIR was filed against the accused student under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to police.

The complainant reportedly told police that while he and his friends were in his hostel room on Tuesday afternoon, the accused paid them a visit and made offensive remarks about Islam and the Prophet. The complainant claimed that "we were abused and threatened with dire consequences when we objected."

“An FIR was filed after I received the complaint via AMU authorities,” the chief of the local police station stated, adding that they have not yet recorded the complainant's statement.

"We are investigating the charges based on which further action will be taken," stated Suman Kannojia, the deputy superintendent of police for Aligarh City to Indian Express.

Conflict started while discussing Israel-Hamas

AMU sources claim that on Monday night, while the students were debating the conflict between Israel and Palestine, the topic turned to Islam and the Prophet, and one of the students allegedly said something offensive.

"The student was suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered into his objectionable posts," stated AMU Deputy Proctor S. Ali Nawaz Zaidi on Tuesday. He'll be suspended until the investigation is finished. “After confining the student in a room and making him remove the post, hostel residents beat him”, Zaidi had continued.