Campus Clash At AMU: MBBS Student Injured In Gunfire Between Two Youths

Representative Image

In a shocking incident at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday afternoon, a scuffle between two youths near the Maulana Azad Library Book Stall in the Civil Lines area of Aligarh escalated into gunfire. The sudden firing resulted in a bullet hitting the leg of a female MBBS student passing by, causing chaos and panic on the AMU campus.

According to the ABP reports, the injured student, identified as Anika, was promptly admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for immediate medical attention. The incident triggered a massive police response, with senior officers and a heavy police force rushing to the scene under the supervision of the local police station chief.

Police Investigation into AMU Campus Gunfire Incident

According to Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, the Superintendent of Police, Civil Lines, Aligarh, "During the altercation between two individuals on the AMU campus, a bullet struck the foot of a female bystander. The police were alerted by AMU authorities, and upon reaching the scene, it was confirmed that the incident occurred during a fight between two non-AMU students."

An investigation is currently underway to determine the motive behind the altercation and identify the individuals involved. The police have registered a case at the Civil Lines police station and are diligently examining the circumstances leading to the firing incident.

AMU's Proctor clarified that both individuals involved in the altercation were not enrolled as students at the university. As the police delve deeper into the case, further legal actions will be taken as necessary to ensure a thorough examination of the incident.