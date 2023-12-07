 Campus Clash At AMU: MBBS Student Injured In Gunfire Between Two Youths
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCampus Clash At AMU: MBBS Student Injured In Gunfire Between Two Youths

Campus Clash At AMU: MBBS Student Injured In Gunfire Between Two Youths

A clash between young people who are not students resulted in a random bullet striking a female medical student. She has been admitted to the hospital, and the police are conducting an investigation.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a shocking incident at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday afternoon, a scuffle between two youths near the Maulana Azad Library Book Stall in the Civil Lines area of Aligarh escalated into gunfire. The sudden firing resulted in a bullet hitting the leg of a female MBBS student passing by, causing chaos and panic on the AMU campus.

According to the ABP reports, the injured student, identified as Anika, was promptly admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for immediate medical attention. The incident triggered a massive police response, with senior officers and a heavy police force rushing to the scene under the supervision of the local police station chief.

Police Investigation into AMU Campus Gunfire Incident

According to Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, the Superintendent of Police, Civil Lines, Aligarh, "During the altercation between two individuals on the AMU campus, a bullet struck the foot of a female bystander. The police were alerted by AMU authorities, and upon reaching the scene, it was confirmed that the incident occurred during a fight between two non-AMU students."

An investigation is currently underway to determine the motive behind the altercation and identify the individuals involved. The police have registered a case at the Civil Lines police station and are diligently examining the circumstances leading to the firing incident.

AMU's Proctor clarified that both individuals involved in the altercation were not enrolled as students at the university. As the police delve deeper into the case, further legal actions will be taken as necessary to ensure a thorough examination of the incident.

Read Also
Petition Against Selection Process Of AMU VC Dismissed 
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Campus Clash At AMU: MBBS Student Injured In Gunfire Between Two Youths

Campus Clash At AMU: MBBS Student Injured In Gunfire Between Two Youths

FPJ All Set To Celebrate The Best Schools In Mumbai

FPJ All Set To Celebrate The Best Schools In Mumbai

MDI Gurgaon Opens Applications for AIU-Recognized FPM Program 2024

MDI Gurgaon Opens Applications for AIU-Recognized FPM Program 2024

Indian Students In UK Grapple With Uncertainty Amid Visa Changes

Indian Students In UK Grapple With Uncertainty Amid Visa Changes

NTA Military Nursing Service: Apply For Exam by December 26

NTA Military Nursing Service: Apply For Exam by December 26