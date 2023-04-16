Retd HC judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi to head 3-member commission formed to probe Atiq Ahmed, brother's murder

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday formed a judicial commission comprising of three members to investigate the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem, also known as Ashraf.

Retd judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi to head commission

Officials have stated that the commission will be comprised of retired high court judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi as its head, along with former judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh as its members.

The state home department has created the commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, and it is expected to deliver its report to the government within two months, according to officials.

On Saturday night, both Ahmad and Ashraf were fatally shot in Prayagraj.

More about Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi

Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi graduated from Allahabad University with a degree in Law in 1979-80. Following this, he enrolled as an advocate in January 1981 and began practicing primarily on the civil side. In January 1991, he expanded his practice to include criminal law and was appointed as an Additional Government Advocate. On 5th May 2008, he was elevated to the position of Additional Judge, and two years later, on 19th April 2010, he took the oath as a permanent Judge. Justice Tripathi has had a long and successful career in the legal field, with over three decades of experience practicing in various areas of law.