Uttar Pradesh: Gas tank explodes at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Plant in Unnao

Unnao: An explosion in a petroleum tanker at the Hindustan Petroleum plant in UP's Unnao district led to a major fire in the area on Thursday.

The explosion was caused by a leak in a valve. Fire tenders have been rushed to the plant to douse the flames and additional forces have also been deployed in the area.

Though no casualty has been reported as yet in the incident, several villages located near the plant have been evacuated and all roads leading to the site have been closed to the public.

"We have put the area in a five kilometre-radius on high alert," said a senior official.