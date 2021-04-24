Uttar Pradesh: Four killed, 16 injured after speeding truck hit three stationary cars

Lucknow: Four persons were killed and 16 others were injured when a speeding truck hit three stationary Scorpios in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh on late Friday / Saturday night.

Occupants of the three Scorpios were returning from a Tilak ceremony in Ghazipur and had stopped near Suhval Chatti in Mau district at 12.30 am Friday / Saturday night. In the meanwhile, a speeding truck hit their stationary vehicles from behind.

The impact of the collision was so huge that all the three vehicles were crushed and its occupants were critically injured. Four of them died on the spot while 16 others were rushed to the hospital in Mau by the police with the help of villagers.

Those who died in the accident have been identified as Janardan Singh, Sacchida Singh, Ramjeet Singh and Mallu Sharma, all residents of Ghazipur district. Condition of five among injured was stated be critical. Police said that death toll may increase further.